Everblades Announce 2023 First Round Home Game Dates

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced the schedule for the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Lexus. The first two games of the best-of-seven series will be away. Games three, four, and five (if necessary) will take place at Hertz Arena. Tickets can be purchased at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK.

The dates and promotions for the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs home games at Hertz Arena are listed below:

Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 pm - Hump Day Deals: $3 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Hot Dogs

Friday, April 28 at 7:30 pm - 239 Friday Deals: 2 tickets, 2 programs, and a large bucket of popcorn for $39

Saturday, April 29* at 7:00 pm (If necessary)

Please note that away dates, and opponent have yet to be determined. Fans interested in purchasing a full playoff ticket package prior to Saturday, April 15 for increased savings should view the 2023 Kelly Cup playoffs ticket package information, visit HERE.

PLAYOFF BOX OFFICE PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $63.00 $68.00 $73.00 $81.00

Tier 2 (Club) $40.00 $45.00 $50.00 $62.00

Tier 3 (Premium) $33.00 $38.00 $43.00 $55.00

Tier 4 (Terrace) $20.00 $25.00 $30.00 $42.00

PLAYOFF GROUP PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $55.00 $60.00 $65.00 $80.00

Tier 2 (Club) $36.00 $41.00 $46.00 $61.00

Tier 3 (Premium) $25.00 $30.00 $35.00 $50.00

Tier 4 (Terrace) $15.00 $20.00 $25.00 $40.00

To learn more about pricing, call or text the Everblades Front Office at (239) 948-7825.

