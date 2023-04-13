Alex Ierullo and Max Martin Tabbed for Second Team All-ECHL

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2022-23 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, featuring Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Alex Ierullo and defenseman Max Martin on the Second Team.

Ierullo, 25, lands his second ECHL honor in as many days, having been named to the league's All-Rookie team on Wednesday. The rookie earns the recognition amidst a pacesetting season for the Swamp Rabbits, tallying 80 points (25g, 55a) in 65 games.

A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Ierullo leads Greenville in goals, assists, and points. The former Bemidji State Beaver (NCAA-DI) is second among ECHL rookies in total scoring and sixth overall in the entire league. Ierullo's 55 assists are fourth most in the ECHL entering the final weekend of the regular season.

Martin, 23, earns the honor for a 50-point (14g, 36a) performance in his first season with the Swamp Rabbits.

In 65 games in Greenville, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native ranks fourth among ECHL defenseman in total points an tied for first with 14 goals. Martin's 50 points lands the blue-liner second, behind Ierullo, in team scoring.

The 2022-23 regular concludes Thursday and Friday, April 13th and 14th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and South Carolina Stingrays, respectively. Puck drop for both games next week are also slated for 7:05 p.m. EDT.

