Pavlychev Ties Franchise Record with Four Goals, Rabbits Cruise Past Ghost Pirates 7-1

GREENVILLE, SC - Nikita Pavlychev's record-tying four goals and Alex Ierullo's six point night paved the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to sink the Savannah Ghost Pirates 7-1 on Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville entered its penultimate game of the regular season with an early offensive onslaught that saw Nikita Pavlychev score his 21st of the season, a power-play tally, just 3:26 into the game. Pavlychev added to the Swamp Rabbits lead with his second of the game at 7:36. At 10:16 Alex Ierullo fed Ben Freeman for a breakaway goal, his 12th of the campaign, for the 3-0 lead. Ierullo extended the Swamp Rabbits lead to 4-0 with his 26th of the season at the 13:44 mark.

In the second, Greenville continued its attack, as Pavlychev completed his hat-trick with a power-play goal at 2:44. Just 2:08 later, Pavlychev tied the single-game franchise record with his fourth goal of the game.

The final frame saw Ierullo score his 27th of the season and his sixth point of the night, on shy of tying the single-game franchise record, for the 7-0 lead. Savannah eventually snapped David Hrenak's shutout, as Logan Drevitch scored his 14th of the season at 7:58. Hrenak made 41 saves on 42 shots in the win.

With the win the Swamp Rabbits improve to 39-23-8-1 while the Ghost Pirates fall to 28-33-9-1.

The Swamp Rabbits conclude the regular season with a 7:05 p.m. meeting with the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

