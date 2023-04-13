All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2022-23 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

2022-23 All-ECHL First Team

G - John Lethemon, Toledo Walleye (26 gp, 18-1-3, 1.99 GAA, .930 save pct.)

D - Owen Headrick, Idaho Steelheads (59 gp, 14g, 39a, 53 pts.)

D - Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads (66 gp, 8g, 43a, 51 pts.)

F - Hank Crone, Allen Americans (67 gp, 49g, 56a, 105 pts.)

F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye (63 gp, 37g, 41a, 78 pts.)

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 23g, 64a, 87 pts.)

The ECHL will announce the Community Service Award and Sportsmanship Award winners on Friday.

John Lethemon of the Toledo Walleye is tied for the ECHL lead with a 1.99 goals-against average, while ranking second with a .930 save percentage and tied for second with four shutouts. Currently recalled to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, Lethemon has won 14 consecutive decisions with the Walleye, which is the third longest streak in ECHL history.

Owen Headrick of the Idaho Steelheads, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team yesterday, leads all ECHL defensemen with 53 points while his 14 goals are tied for first among blueliners. His +34 rating is third among defensemen and fifth overall in the league, and he leads rookie defensemen in power-play goals (6) and power-play points (24).

Matt Register of the Idaho Steelheads earns All-ECHL honors for the seventh time in his career after previously being named to the All-ECHL First Team in 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2017-18 and the Second Team in 2018-19 and 2020-21. He leads the league with a +52 rating, leads defensemen with 43 assists and ranks third among blueliners with 51 assists.

Hank Crone of the Allen Americans, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team yesterday, leads all ECHL players with 49 goals, 39 power-play points and 105 points while his 56 assists rank third. He leads first-year players with 16 power-play goals and 23 power-play assists, is second among rookies with 243 shots on goal and is tied for third among rookies with six game-winning goals.

Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye leads the league with 321 shots on goal, is third with 37 goals, tied for third with 36 power-play points and tied for seventh with 78 points.

Zach O'Brien of the Newfoundland Growlers earns All-ECHL honors for the third time in his career after previously being named to the All-ECHL Second Team in 2018-19 and 2021-22. He leads the ECHL with 64 assists and 30 power-play assists, is second with 38 power-play points and third with 87 points.

2022-23 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Adam Scheel, Idaho Steelheads (36 gp, 27-8-1, 2.00 GAA, .931 save pct.)

D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears (68 gp, 11g, 39a, 50 pts.)

D - Max Martin, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (64 gp, 14g, 36a, 50 pts.)

F - Jack Combs, Allen Americans (68 gp, 36g, 57a, 93 pts.)

F - Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (65 gp, 25g, 55a, 80 pts.)

F - Cody Sylvester, Atlanta Gladiators (68 gp, 36g, 48a, 84 pts.)

Adam Scheel of the Idaho Steelheads leads the league with five shutouts and a .931 save percentage, and ranks second with a 2.00 goals-against average and 27 wins.

Michael Brodzinski of the Orlando Solar Bears is tied for fifth among defensemen with 11 goals and is tied for fourth with 39 assists and 50 points. He is second with 22 power-play assists and 28 power-points, while his six power-play goals are tied for second among blueliners.

Max Martin of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is tied for the league among defensemen with 14 goals, is tied for sixth with 36 assists and is tied for third with 50 points.

Jack Combs of the Allen Americans is tied for fourth in the ECHL with 36 goals and is second with 57 assists and 93 points. Combs is tied for fifth with 13 power-play goals and is tied for third with 23 power-play assists 36 power-play points.

Alex Ierullo of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team yesterday, is second among rookies, and sixth overall in the ECHL, with 80 points. His 55 points are second among first-year players while his 25 goals are tied for fourth. He is tied for third among rookies with six game-winning goals while his +25 is eighth.

Cody Sylvester of the Atlanta Gladiators is tied for fourth in the league with 36 goals and ranks fifth with 84 points He is ninth with 234 shots on goal and tied for 12th with 20 power-play assists.

