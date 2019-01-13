T-Birds Stun P-Bruins with Late OT Goal

January 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell in overtime to the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday afternoon 3-2 in the home half of their home-and-home series. The P-Bruins got goals from Gemel Smith and Cameron Hughes while Dan Vladar made his 17th start of the season in net.

What looked like a slow start for Providence quickly shifted when Trent Frederic dropped his gloves, dominating a fight with Springfield's Matt Marcinew at 3:43. The game was still scoreless until the Thunderbirds Matt Mangene, assisted by Dryden Hunt, managed to break through the P-Bruins defense and net a goal. Providence didn't let more than a few minutes pass before Smith took the feed from Peter Cehlarik and slapped the puck right down the center of the blue line, lighting the lamp at 9:45. Smith tied the game up at the end of the 1st period.

The P-Bruins started the 2nd period off strong with a goal by Hughes. He tapped the puck into the back of the net at 15:08 on an assist from Karson Kuhlman. This gave Providence a 2-1 lead for only a few minutes before Springfield's Jonathan Ang managed to slap the puck into the corner of the goal at 6:28. Anthony Greco and Bobby Farnham picked up helpers on the play and the 2nd period finished out with a 2-2 tie.

Providence started off the 3rd period on the penalty kill, as Mark McNeill was whistled for slashing at 7:53. The period continued to move forward with 2-2 tie, and after an unsuccessful power play for the P-Bruins at 12:53 Providence powered through into sudden death overtime. Springfield came out on top when Dryden Hunt scored the overtime winning goal with seconds to spare. Despite the P-Bruins loss, Vladar made a career high in saves with a total of 38.

Vladar stopped 38-41 shots while Samuel Montembeault stopped 32-34 shots. Providence was 0/5 on the power play and 4/5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins and T-Birds will meet again Friday when they will re-match at the Dunk at 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.