T-Birds Stun P-Bruins with Late OT Goal
January 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell in overtime to the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday afternoon 3-2 in the home half of their home-and-home series. The P-Bruins got goals from Gemel Smith and Cameron Hughes while Dan Vladar made his 17th start of the season in net.
What looked like a slow start for Providence quickly shifted when Trent Frederic dropped his gloves, dominating a fight with Springfield's Matt Marcinew at 3:43. The game was still scoreless until the Thunderbirds Matt Mangene, assisted by Dryden Hunt, managed to break through the P-Bruins defense and net a goal. Providence didn't let more than a few minutes pass before Smith took the feed from Peter Cehlarik and slapped the puck right down the center of the blue line, lighting the lamp at 9:45. Smith tied the game up at the end of the 1st period.
The P-Bruins started the 2nd period off strong with a goal by Hughes. He tapped the puck into the back of the net at 15:08 on an assist from Karson Kuhlman. This gave Providence a 2-1 lead for only a few minutes before Springfield's Jonathan Ang managed to slap the puck into the corner of the goal at 6:28. Anthony Greco and Bobby Farnham picked up helpers on the play and the 2nd period finished out with a 2-2 tie.
Providence started off the 3rd period on the penalty kill, as Mark McNeill was whistled for slashing at 7:53. The period continued to move forward with 2-2 tie, and after an unsuccessful power play for the P-Bruins at 12:53 Providence powered through into sudden death overtime. Springfield came out on top when Dryden Hunt scored the overtime winning goal with seconds to spare. Despite the P-Bruins loss, Vladar made a career high in saves with a total of 38.
Vladar stopped 38-41 shots while Samuel Montembeault stopped 32-34 shots. Providence was 0/5 on the power play and 4/5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins and T-Birds will meet again Friday when they will re-match at the Dunk at 7:05pm.
