Canucks Reassign Adam Gaudette to the Comets
January 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned forward Adam Gaudette to the Utica Comets.
Gaudette, 22, has split the season between Vancouver and Utica this season. The Braintree, MA native has registered seven points (3-4-7) in 32 games with Vancouver. He scored his third of the season on Jan. 10 versus Arizona. The 6-1, 183-pound forward has also accumulated seven points (4-3-7) in seven games with the Comets. He set an AHL career-high in goals (2) and tied a career-high in points (3) on Jan. 5 to help the Comets defeat Cleveland 6-2 on Jan. 5.
