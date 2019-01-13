Penguins Sign Hirano and Lacroix to AHL Contracts

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forwards Yushiroh Hirano and CÃ©dric Lacroix to American Hockey League contracts for the rest of the 2018-19 season.

Hirano and Lacroix both attended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp in September and are currently playing for the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Hirano became the ninth Japanese player in history to suit up for an ECHL game when he made his Nailers debut on Oct. 20, 2018. The 23-year-old rookie currently has eight goals and 16 assists, placing him seventh on the team in points (24). Hirano has been on a tear lately for Wheeling, recording 16 points (5G-11A) in his last 13 games.

Lacroix has notched eight goals and nine assists for 16 points in 37 games played with Wheeling this year. The rookie forward put up four of his eight goals and six points over the Nailers' last eight games. Lacroix also leads the Nailers in penalty minutes (108).

Hailing from Shefford, QuÃ©bec, Lacroix spent four years playing at the University of Maine. In his senior season, Lacroix recorded a career-high six goals, and tied his career-best for points in a season with 11.

