Lazar Nets Winner as Heat Close Home Stand with OT Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat capped off a five-game home stand with a dramatic 6-5 overtime victory over Pacific Division foe Ontario Saturday night at Stockton Arena. For the fourth time this season it was Curtis Lazar who registered the game-winner for Stockton, taking a feed in front of the cage from Spencer Foo and out-waited Peter Budaj before snapping a forehand home for the win. The Heat capitalized off another strong offensive night for the club with four players recording multi-point efforts, including goal scorers Dillon Dube, Lazar and Alan Quine as well as a three-assist night from Rob Hamilton. The Heat led or were tied for the majority of the game, last trailing in the first period at 2-1, but gained the upper hand and did not fall behind for the remainder of the contest.

GOALIES

W: Tyler Parsons (46 shots, 41 saves)

L: Peter Budaj (39 shots, 33 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Curtis Lazar (1g, GWG), Second - Austin Strand (1g,2a), Third - Alan Quine (1g,1a)

Final Shots: STK - 39, ONT - 46

Power Plays: STK - 2-4, ONT - 0-2

- Alan Quine scored the first goal of the game for the Heat, his fourth goal in four periods. It was also his team-best seventh point against the Reign this season, breaking a tie at the top with Oliver Kylington. He finished the night with two points, adding an assist later in the game.

- Kerby Rychel's power play goal in the first period snapped a three-game goal-less streak and tied the game at two goals apiece.

- Dillon Dube scored just 47 seconds after Rychel's goal to put Stockton up 3-2. It was Dube's second AHL goal and first since December 19. He also claimed an assist on the night and surpassed a point-per-game clip for his brief AHL career with 11 points (2g,9a) in 10 games.

- Buddy Robinson recorded an assist on Tyler Graovac's goal in the second, pushing Robinson's scoring streak to nine games with 12 points (3g,9a) in that span. The marker puts Graovac on a four-game streak with two goals and two assists.

- Rob Hamilton's three-assist night brings his total to nine (3g,6a) over the five-game home stand. The three points matched his career high set on Jan. 5 against Colorado.

- The win improved the Heat's record to 4-1-1-0 on the year against Ontario and 4-3 in games decided in the 3-on-3 overtime period.

- Stockton finishes the five-game home stand with a record of 2-3.

UP NEXT

The Heat hit the road for a clash with San Jose on Sunday and take on Bakersfield in a pair of away games on Wednesday and Friday before returning to Stockton Arena on Saturday, Jan. 19 for the Teddy Bear Toss game against the Texas Stars.

