Defenseman Davidson Assigned to Rockford

ROCKFORD, ILL. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have assigned defenseman Brandon Davidson to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Davidson, 27, has spent the entire 2018-19 season with Chicago, where he has tallied one assist in 10 games. He made his team debut on Oct. 20 at Columbus and picked up his season's lone assist the following night on Oct. 21 vs. Tampa Bay. The blueliner has also compiled seven shots on goal and 15 penalty minutes with the Blackhawks this season.

The Taber, Alberta native has skated at the NHL level for each of the last four seasons after originally making his NHL debut during the 2014-15 campaign with Edmonton. Davidson has combined for 23 points (9g, 14a) and 78 PIMs in 162 career NHL games with the Oilers (2014-18), Montreal (2016-18), New York Islanders (2017-18) and Blackhawks (2018-19). He has also posted a career +10 rating with 28 points (11g, 17a) and 115 PIMs in 150 AHL games with Oklahoma City from 2010-11 and 2012-15, while also helping lead the team to four appearances in the Calder Cup playoffs.

Davidson was originally selected by Edmonton in the sixth round (162nd overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.

The IceHogs take the Grand Rapids Griffins on Fleece Blanket Giveaway Night. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.

