Reign Run out of Comebacks in OT Loss
January 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign overturned three, one-goal deficits to force overtime but were unable to pick up the second point in a 6-5, overtime loss against the Stockton Heat. The Reign were led by a career-best three points from Austin Strand and 11 different Ontario skaters collected points in total in defeat. In net, Peter Budaj made 33 saves for the Reign.
Date: January 12, 2019
Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA
Attendance: 3,992
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK112BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK112Photos
ONT Record: (11-17-4-2)
STK Record: (16-17-3-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 3 1 1 0 5
STK 3 1 1 1 6
Shots PP
ONT 46 0/2
STK 39 2/4
Three Stars:
1) STK - Curtis Lazar
2) ONT - Austin Strand
3) STK - Alan Quine
GWG: Curtis Lazar (13)
W: Tyler Parsons (5-3-0)
L: Peter Budaj (3-8-3)
Next Game: Friday, January 18 @ Iowa, 5:00 PM PDT at Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA
