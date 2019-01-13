Reign Run out of Comebacks in OT Loss

The Ontario Reign overturned three, one-goal deficits to force overtime but were unable to pick up the second point in a 6-5, overtime loss against the Stockton Heat. The Reign were led by a career-best three points from Austin Strand and 11 different Ontario skaters collected points in total in defeat. In net, Peter Budaj made 33 saves for the Reign.

Date: January 12, 2019

Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

Attendance: 3,992

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK112BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK112Photos

ONT Record: (11-17-4-2)

STK Record: (16-17-3-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 3 1 1 0 5

STK 3 1 1 1 6

Shots PP

ONT 46 0/2

STK 39 2/4

Three Stars:

1) STK - Curtis Lazar

2) ONT - Austin Strand

3) STK - Alan Quine

GWG: Curtis Lazar (13)

W: Tyler Parsons (5-3-0)

L: Peter Budaj (3-8-3)

Next Game: Friday, January 18 @ Iowa, 5:00 PM PDT at Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

