Coyotes Recall Pickard from Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 26-year-old Pickard registered a 3-0-0 record with a 3.47 goals against average (GAA) and an .889 save percentage (SV%) in four appearances with the Roadrunners.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound native of Moncton, NB was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes on November 29 from the Philadelphia Flyers. In 11 games with the Flyers this season, Pickard posted a 4-2-2 record with a 4.01 GAA and an .863 SV%.

Pickard is 32-46-9 with a 2.89 GAA and a .909 SV% in 98 career NHL games with the Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche.

He was originally drafted by the Avalanche in the second round (49th overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

