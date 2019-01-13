Heat Head to San Jose for Sunday Matinee

Sunday, January 13, 2019

Arena: SAP Center

Date: Sunday, January 13, 2019

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Hear the Heat's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio or tune in to AHLTV to watch a stream of the game.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat hit the road for the first time since 2018 for a Sunday matinee against the San Jose Barracuda. The Heat punctuated their five-game home stand with an OT thriller on Saturday, topping the Ontario Reign by a 6-5 final.

Stockton is looking to snap a four-game skid against San Jose with Sunday's meeting, the fourth of the year at the SAP Center.

LAZAR SAVES THE DAY ON SUPER HERO NIGHT

Curtis Lazar netted his team-best fourth game-winning goal on Saturday, beating Peter Budaj to seal the win for the home team. Lazar moved into a tie with Kerby Rychel for season scoring with the goal, each hitting 30 points last night.

POND HOCKEY OFFENSE

The Heat come into Sunday's game on the heels of a five-game home stand in which Stockton and its opponents combined for a remarkable 58 goals in five games - 27 from the Heat and 31 from their competitors.

HAMILTON'S HOT STRETCH

With 27 goals for Stockton in five games, nearly everyone has been scoring. Rob Hamilton sticks out as he's had arguably the best stretch of his career with nine points (3g,6a) over the last five games, hitting the scoresheet in four of those contests. He claimed three apples in Saturday's overtime win.

THIS BUD'S FOR YOU

Buddy Robinson rides quite the scoring streak into Sunday's contest, having registered at least one point in nine consecutive games, most recently with a helper on Saturday. The forward has totaled 12 points (3g,9a) in that span and is now the team leader for assists on the year with 19.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

A road trip may be a welcome change for the Heat, who enter Sunday's game with a 9-7-1-0 record on the year away from Stockton Arena. By comparison, the Heat are 7-10-2-0 on home ice.

