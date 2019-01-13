Stockton Stifled by San Jose in 2-1 Loss Sunday

January 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





SAN JOSE, Calif. - Buddy Robinson extended his scoring streak to 10 games with a third-period marker, but the Heat offense was quieted by a suffocating San Jose squad in a 2-1 loss Sunday at the SAP Center. Robinson's goal came on the heels of the home team doubling its lead with a power play goal of its own for a 2-0 cushion in the third period, the Barracuda scores coming courtesy of Antti Suomela in the opening frame and Kyle Wood in the third. Jon Gillies was strong between the pipes, turning away 31 of 33 shots faced in the game, but the Heat could not solve San Jose's Antoine Bibeau, who made 22 stops in the contest to help stifle what had been a red-hot Stockton offense coming into Sunday's meeting.

GOALIES

W: Antoine Bibeau (23 shots, 22 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (33 shots, 31 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Kyle Wood (1g), Second - Antti Suomela (1g), Third - Antoine Bibeau (22 saves)

Final Shots: STK - 23, SJ - 33

Power Plays: STK - 1-3, SJ - 1-2

- With a 1-0 score at the first intermission, the contest was the lowest-scoring opening period in a Heat game since December 29 at Tucson. During Stockton's five-game home stand, the teams combined for four, three, six, five and six goals in the opening 20 minutes of each contest, respectively.

- Buddy Robinson's power play goal in the third period extended his scoring streak to 10 games, tied with Chicago's Brandon Pirri for longest active streak in the AHL. In that span, Robinson has totaled 13 points (4g,9a).

- Assists on Robinson's goal went to Kerby Rychel and Curtis Lazar, their 10th and 15th points on the power play this year, respectively. The duo is tied for the team lead with 31 points for the season.

- The loss drops the Heat to 1-7 against the Barracuda on the year.

UP NEXT

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE table.MsoNormalTable

The Heat have a pair of dates at Bakersfield on Wednesday and Friday before returning to Stockton Arena on Saturday, Jan. 19 for the Teddy Bear Toss game against the Texas Stars.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.