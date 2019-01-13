Blue Jackets Recall Forward Kole Sherwood from Monsters

January 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Sunday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, recalled forward Kole Sherwood from the Monsters. In 22 appearances for Cleveland this season, Sherwood contributed 4-3-7 with 22 penalty minutes and a -10 rating and added 1-0-1 with four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in three ECHL appearances for the Jacksonville IceMen.

A 6'1", 202 lb. right-handed native of Columbus, OH, Sherwood, 21, contributed 4-3-7 with 24 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 24 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. Prior to his professional career, Sherwood tallied 75-104-179 with 169 penalty minutes and a +33 rating in 180 OHL appearances for the London Knights, Flint Firebirds and Kitchener Rangers spanning three seasons from 2015-18 and helped London claim the 2015-16 OHL Championship. In three appearences for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms during the 2014-15 campaign, Sherwood notched 1-1-2 with a +2 rating.

