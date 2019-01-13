Schroeder Nets Two as Comeback Falls Short

January 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





San Antonio, Tex. - Jordan Schroeder scored twice in the third period to spark a late push for the IceHogs, but they were ultimately unable to overcome their two-goal deficit as they fell to the San Antonio Rampage 4-3 Saturday night at AT&T Center.

The IceHogs entered the final frame trailing 3-1. Schroeder cut the Rockford deficit in half at the 4:23 mark of the stanza, firing a shot from in tight to the top shelf after a clean faceoff win from Luke Johnson.

San Antonio's Jordan Nolan tallied his second goal of the night with 11:05 remaining to give the Rampage their two-goal lead back. Nolan beat Rockford goaltender Anton Forsberg high to the blocker side with a wrister on the rush.

Schroeder scored from in tight once again with just 11 seconds remaining, putting Rockford within striking distance, but the Rampage were able to weather the IceHogs' final push.

Dylan Sikura scored the IceHogs lone goal prior to the third period. Sikura now has four points in three games since returning from his stint with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The IceHogs will cap off their Texas road trip with a rematch against the Rampage Tuesday night in San Antonio.

NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.

The IceHogs take the Grand Rapids Griffins on Fleece Blanket Giveaway Night. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.