Blues Recall Nolan, Kyrou from Rampage

January 13, 2019





SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Sunday that the Blues have recalled forwards Jordan Nolan and Jordan Kyrou from the San Antonio Rampage.

Nolan, 29, is playing his first season with the Rampage. The Garden River, Ontario native scored two goals on Saturday night as part of a three-point performance against the Rockford IceHogs. Nolan has totaled ten goals and 19 points in 30 games, ranked second on the Rampage in goals and third in points.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner has already appeared in 11 games this season with the Blues, recording two assists. In 372 career NHL games across eight seasons with Los Angeles, Buffalo, and St. Louis, Nolan has totaled 24 goals and 52 points.

Kyrou, 20, leads the Rampage in goals (11) and points (25) in his rookie season. The Toronto, Ontario native was selected to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic and was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for December, the first Rampage rookie to earn the honor. The 2016 second-round Blues draft pick had nine goals and 20 points during a franchise record-tying 12 game points streak from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2.

Kyrou will join the Blues for the third time this season. He has one goal and one assist in 11 games with St. Louis.

The Rampage face the IceHogs again on Tuesday night to close out their four-game homestand at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

