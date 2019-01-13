Rampage Down IceHogs to Extend Home Win Streak

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Jordan Nolan scored two goals to power the San Antonio Rampage (20-18-1) to a 4-3 victory over the Rockford IceHogs (16-16-3) on Saturday night at the AT&T Center. The Rampage earned their tenth straight home win in front of 5,278 fans.

Trevor Smith recorded his 500th professional point and the Rampage penalty kill was perfect for the third straight game.

The Rampage opened the scoring in the first period, with Nolan forcing a turnover in the left-wing corner and setting up Smith in the slot for his sixth goal of the season at 7:43.

Rockford goalie Anton Forsberg kept it a one-goal game with a sprawling save, stopping Joey LaLeggia on a 2-on-1 rush later in the period.

Rockford would answer in the second period with a goal from the top of the right circle by Dylan Sikura, his 11th of the season at 1:29. Sikura has scored at least one point in five of his last six games.

At the 8:18 mark of the second period, Tanner Kaspick scored his second goal of the season on a feed from Adam Musil, beating Forsberg from the top of the left circle to give the Rampage a 2-1 lead.

Nolan would make it 3-1 with his ninth goal of the season at 17:17 of the second period, a shot from the right circle over Forsberg's shoulder.

Smith was credited with the secondary assist, marking his 500th professional point spanning his time playing in the AHL, NHL, ECHL, and Europe.

The IceHogs cut the lead to one at 4:23 of the third period with Jordan Schroeder scoring his eighth goal of the season, beating Jared Coreau with a quick shot following the faceoff.

Nolan buried his second goal of the game on a 5-on-3 power play at 11:05 of the third period, his tenth goal of the season. Nolan beat Forsberg with a wrist shot from the left wing on a 2-on-1 rush, his third goal in two games giving the Rampage a 4-2 lead.

Schroeder scored his second of the game at 19:49 of the third period with the Rockford net empty, bringing the IceHogs within a goal. The Rampage would hang on for their third straight win.

The Rampage earned their tenth straight home victory, and their 14th in the past 15 games at the AT&T Center, with Coreau stopping 33 of 36 shots faced. Forsberg allowed four goals on 39 shots sent his way for the IceHogs.

With the victory, the Rampage moved past Rockford and into sixth place in the Central Division. They are two games above .500, their high-water mark for the season.

The Rampage face the IceHogs again on Tuesday night to close out their four-game homestand at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Smith (6); Kaspick (2); Nolan (9,10)

Jared Coreau: 33 saves on 36 shots

Power Play: 1-for-3

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

THREE STARS:

Jordan Nolan - SA

Trevor Smith - SA

Jordan Schroeder - RFD

