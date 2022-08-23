Syracuse Mets Host Sarah Domin for 9 Innings, 9 Jobs on Women in Sports Night

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will host local eighth-grader, Sarah Domin, for "9 innings, 9 jobs" on Women in Sports Night at NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday, August 25th. Syracuse Mets will play the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Red Sox) at 6:35 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.

Sarah is the first girl to play baseball in the history of the West Genesee School District and the first to play on a school team in Central New York. Sarah is a member of Baseball for All, an organization that gives girls across the country the opportunity to play baseball alongside other girls. She is a junior captain in Baseball for All, and her mission is to complete a project to help spread the message that girls can be involved in baseball in all capacities.

Her project "9 innings, 9 jobs" will take her through the Syracuse Mets organization during the game on Women in Sports Night. She will do a different job each inning throughout the game:

1st Inning - General Manager

2nd Inning - Fan Experience Team

3rd Inning - Grounds Crew

4th Inning - Concessions

5th Inning - Marketing/Social Media

6th Inning - Radio

7th Inning - Multimedia Production

8th Inning - Team Store

9th Inning - Cleaning Crew

Women in Sports Night is presented by the American Fashion Network and Syracuse University Athletics, to benefit the American Heart Association. The first 1000 fans through the gates will receive a T-shirt Giveaway, courtesy of American Fashion Network. The Syracuse University Spirit Team and Otto will also be at the game greeting & interacting with fans. Women's Head Basketball Coach, Felecia Legette-Jack, and Women's Head Lacrosse Coach, Kayla Treanor, will also throw out first pitches before the game. Syracuse University women's athletes & coaches will also be available at 6:45 p.m. for a Meet & Greet with fans. After the game, enjoy a fireworks extravaganza, courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics.

"Sarah came to us with this idea, and we immediately thought it was a home run. What better night to do this and show the world there are no boundaries any more than on Women in Sports night. I look forward to meeting Sarah and working with her throughout this night," said general manager, Jason Smorol.

Fans can purchase tickets for Women in Sports Night with $4 of every ticket sold benefitting the American Heart Association by visiting: https://fevo.me/syrwomen

For more information or to purchase tickets to another Syracuse Mets home game, fans can call 315-474-7833 x1 or visit the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or go online anytime at syracusemets.com.

