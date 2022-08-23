Flo Rida to Play Concert at Werner Park September 24

August 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with Werner Enterprises, today announced that Flo Rida will perform a post-game concert at Werner Park on Saturday, September 24. The concert, provided by Werner Enterprises, will follow the Storm Chasers' 6:35 pm scheduled contest against the Iowa Cubs. A ticket to the game is required for entry into the concert and can be purchased at OmahaStormChasers.com or at the Werner Park Ticket Office. Tickets start at $9 plus taxes and fees.

Flo Rida rose to fame in 2007 when his debut single, "Low," reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Other hits include "Right Round," "Club Can't Handle Me," and "Whistle."

"Bringing a top recording artist like Flo Rida to the Omaha Metro serves as a fun opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the end of summer," said Werner's Chairman, President and CEO Derek Leathers. "We are thrilled to offer this exciting experience right at the ballpark to our associates and Storm Chasers fans."

"Our valued and long-standing partnership with Werner continues to help us deliver affordable, quality entertainment for the Omaha Metro," said Omaha Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro. "We appreciate Werner bringing Flo Rida to Werner Park and know that it will be a special event for music fans in the region and for Werner's associates."

The Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on August 23 for a six-game series against the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Game one begins at 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.