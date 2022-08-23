Seven Roster Moves Announced Tuesday

The Charlotte Knights have announced seven roster moves ahead of tonight's 8:05 p.m. game against the Memphis Redbirds from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. Tonight's game is the opener of a six-game series against Memphis.

LHP Tanner Banks was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. In 29 games with the White Sox this season, Banks is 1-0 with a 3.16 ERA (42.2 innings pitched). With the Knights, Banks has a 0-1 record with a 3.86 ERA (9.1 innings pitched) in five games (two starts).

C Raudy Read (pronounced ROW-dee) was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham today. Read, 28, is currently leading the Southern League in batting average with an impressive .302 mark this season. A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Read is among the Southern League leaders in a number of other offensive categories as well. He is tied for eighth in home runs with 17, third in RBI with 67, second in on-base percentage with a .398 mark, first in slugging percentage (.571), first in OPS (.969) and tied for eighth in extra-base hits (39).

INF D.J. Burt was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham today. In 78 games this season with the Barons, Burt compiled a .268 batting average with 74 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 21 RBIs and 39 stolen bases. He currently ranks third in the Southern League in steals, eighth in on-base percentage (.366) and ninth in batting average (.268). Burt, 26, was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on December 10, 2021. He hit .317 (57-for-180) with Double-A Wichita last season in 54 games.

RHP J.B. Olson was promoted back to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham today (was assigned to Birmingham on August 21). In 35 games (12 games started) with the Knights this season, Olson is 1-3 with two saves and a 5.25 ERA (48.0 innings pitched).

LHP Anderson Severino was placed on Charlotte's Injured List (retroactive to August 21). This season with the Knights, Severino is 2-3 with a 13.50 ERA in 27 games (20.2 innings pitched). The 27-year-old entered the 2022 season ranked by MLB.com as the number 20 prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization.

LHP Hunter Schryver was placed on Charlotte's Development List today. Schryver, 27, is 2-1 with two saves and a 3.18 ERA in 31 games this season out of Charlotte's bullpen (34.0 innings pitched). He made 40 appearances with the Knights last season and went 1-0 with a 4.98 ERA (43.1 innings pitched).

INF Jake Burger was placed on Charlotte's Injured List (retroactive to August 21). Burger is hitting .267 (32-for-120) with 19 runs scored, one triple, five home runs and 16 RBIs in 33 games with the Knights this season. Burger, 26, has also appeared in 51 games with the White Sox this season, hitting .250 (42-for-168) with 20 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 26 RBIs. He began the 2022 season with the Knights.

