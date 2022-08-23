SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (61-55) vs Omaha Storm Chasers (55-61)

Game 118 | Road Game 58 | Werner Park | Omaha, NE | Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 PM (CST)

RHP Ryan Weber (3-3, 3.69) vs RHP Max Castillo (2-0,1.74)

WEBER: Tossed 1.2 innings, surrendering four earned on five hits, HR, BB, K in loss @ St. Paul 8/19 (5-3 L)

CASTILLO: Took loss, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, HR, BB, 3 K for Royals @ Tampa Bay 8/18 (7-1 L)

LAST TIME OUT

ST. PAUL, MN (August 21, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 5-4 in 10 innings to the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field in Sunday afternoon's series finale. Matt Wallner drove in Elliot Soto for the winning run with one out in the tenth to rally the Saints to a series split with the RailRiders.

Danny Salazar made the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, his first game action since September 3, 2019. After striking out Michael Hellman to start the bottom of the first, the right-hander allowed a solo home run to Chris Williams for a 1-0 Saints lead. It was Williams's fourth home run of the set. The RailRiders took the lead in the top of the second off Simeon Woods Richardson, who was making his Triple-A debut. Phillip Evans singled to left and Rob Brantly doubled to right. With one out, Max McDowell lined an 0-2 pitch from Woods Richardson inside the left field foul pole to drive Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead 3-1. Jermaine Palacios hit a solo home run in the fourth off of Shawn Semple to cut the RailRiders lead down to 3-2.

McDowell drove in his fourth run of the game with a single in the sixth, plating Evans from second to extend the advantage back to two runs at 4-2, but St. Paul tallied a run in the bottom of the sixth to answer when Caleb Hamilton drove in Williams. In the bottom of the eighth, Michael Helman walked, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. A Richard Rodriguez wild pitch allowed Helman to score the game's tying run. After a scoreless ninth, the RailRiders left the potential winning run at third base in the top of the tenth. In the bottom of the inning, Soto, the pace-of-play runner, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a one-out single by Wallner. Brad Peacock (4-2) notched the win and Michael Gomez (2-5) was tagged with the loss.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road to face the Omaha Storm Chasers for the first time in 32 years. These two teams have played just twelve times in their respective franchises' histories, six times in 1989 and six times in 1990. The last time the RailRiders were in Omaha, the two split a four-game set from August 15-17, 1990.

I'D WALK A THOUSAND MILES - The fifth inning of tonight's game will be the 1,000th inning the RailRiders play this season. They will be the third-to-last team in all of Triple-A baseball to reach that mark (Buffalo has fewest innings played, Toledo and Indianapolis should reach tonight).

CLOSING IN - There are just 36 days left until the final day of the regular season on September 28. The RailRiders have 34 games left to play (one of which is a suspended game), finding themselves four and a half games back of the lone playoff spot in the International League East.

MIXED BAG - Entering the series against Omaha, the RailRiders are 4-5 in their last nine games played. They have a 10-7 record in August.

SPLIT THE CHECK - The RailRiders split the six-game set with St. Paul last week, their fourth series split this year. The RailRiders have now gone ten straight six-game series without losing the set (lost a three-game series to Lehigh Valley July 22-24).

NOT WITH US - Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton began a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday while the team was in Bowie, MD. The 32 year-old slugger has gone 0-for-7 with three strikeouts in two games with the Patriots. Stanton has been held out of Major League competition since July 23. He is nursing left achilles tendonitis. He had an IL stint earlier in the season that lasted from May 25 to June 4. He missed time then with a right calf strain.

RIPPED TO THE MAX - Max McDowell went 6-for-10 last week against the Saints with three doubles, a homer and five driven in. He finds himself on his second three-game hit streak of the season, his first since June 10 - June 14.

ARMANDOLORIAN - Armando Alvarez tallied six hits in 19 at bats (.316) last series in St. Paul. Of those six hits, four of them went for extra bases with a homer and three doubles. Alvarez had doubled in three straight games twice in the month of August from August 4 to August 6 and August 11 to August 13. His two double performance on Saturday (game one) was the second time this year he had doubled twice along with June 30 against Buffalo. He has had three doubles in a single game twice in his career.

A GREG UP ON THE COMPETITION - Greg Weissert has not been charged with a run in 22 straight appearances, the longest stretch for any RailRiders pitcher this season. This scoreless streak has lasted 23.0 innings. After chalking up a save on Saturday in game one (his second of the series), Weissert is second in the International League with 18 saves behind Fernando Cruz's 22 with Louisville.

STREAKY - Oswald Peraza has an eight-game on-base streak... Ronald Guzmán has a seven-game on-base streak... Miguel Andújar has a four-game hit streak with Scranton/Wilkes Barre... Armando Alvarez, Phillip Evans, Max McDowell and Chad Bell have three-game hit streaks.

BUY ONE, GET ONE - The RailRiders swept a doubleheader over St. Paul on Saturday in their first true doubleheader since June 8 at Syracuse. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff surrendered just four hits total, two in each game. Both of those games matched a season-low for any game regardless of length. SWB pitching gave up just two hits in a nine inning game on June 24 in Toledo.

ON DECK - The RailRiders return home August 30 to host the Syracuse Mets for their third to final homestand of the season. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (75-48) defeated the New York Mets 4-2. Aaron Judge hit his 47th homer of the season. Frankie Montas toes the slab tonight against Taijuan Walker at 7:05 PM EST... The Somerset Patriots (69-44) slugged four home runs in a 13-3 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday. They ended up splitting the series three games apiece. Austin Warren takes the ball tonight at 7:05 PM EST... The Hudson Valley Renegades (61-52) won the series finale over Brooklyn 9-3. The 'Gades sent ten to the plate in the tenth and got a grand slam from Aaron Palensky. Yoendrys Gómez starts tonight against Hickory at 7:05 PM EST... The Tampa Tarpons (54-58) split a doubleheader against the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday. The Tarpons took game one 7-4 and just lost game two 3-2. They begin a new series tonight on the road against the Clearwater Threshers starting at 6:30 PM EST...

