Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 23 at Indianapolis

Rochester Red Wings (53-64) at Indianapolis Indians (58-57)

Tuesday - 7:05p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Patrick Murphy (2-3, 5.35) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-7, 5.29)

RIGHTING THE SHIP: The Rochester Red Wings survived a series finale game against Worcester, defeating the Red Sox, 3-2...starter RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon logged five hitless innings allowing four walks and striking out seven, picking up his first win in a Red Wings uniform...CF Andrew Stevenson was responsible for pushing across the only runs for Rochester thanks to a third-inning, three-run homer...3B Jake Alu picked up the only multi-hit performance for the Wings, adding a pair of singles to his line...the Wings were outhit 6-5 in the victory, marking their 18th win while being out-hit by an opponent...RHP Jordan Weems picked up his 14th save of the year, good for fifth in the International League...The Wings will send RHP Patrick Murphy to the mound to make his second start for the Wings the year, this time coming against the Pittsburgh Pirates' top affiliate.

THIS HOMER THING IS SWEET: The Wings have homered in two consecutive games after going homerless in the previous four games...the Wings got their lone homer Sunday afternoon thanks to a three-run shot from CF Andrew Stevenson...

The wings haven't had a multi-homer game in 10 games (since 8/10) which marks the third time the Wings have gone 10+ games without at least two home runs in one contest

Rochester ranks 17th among 20 International League teams in the home run category with 105 long balls hit this year, 60 less than first place Durham

ANDREW HOMER-SON: CF Andrew Stevenson picked up a home run and three RBI in four trips to the plate in Sunday's win and has now hit safely in five of his last six games...his 11th home run of the season ranks second on the squad behind recently promoted slugger Joey Meneses

All 11 of the lefty's long balls have come against right-handed pitchers

The LSU-alumni ranks fifth among International League batters in the hit category with 112, five more than seventh place which is occupied by old friend, Joey Meneses.

RAKE ALU: 3B Jake Alu collected his seventh multi-hit game with the Red Wings, going 2-for-4 in Sunday's game...since joining the squad on 7/12, the lefty leads all Wings' hitters in hits (27), RBI (18), walks (12), and ranks second in games played (29), runs (13), total bases (43), home runs (4), and doubles (4).

In games following a win, Alu is hitting .379 (11-for-29) as opposed to when following a loss when he only hits .219 (16-for-73)

CLUB 1K: Rochester sits with 997 hits on the year entering play Tuesday...with three hits, the Wings will reach the 1,000th hit mark and join just six other teams to cross the 1K hit total so far...the Wings have averaged 8.5 hits per game this season

PUNCHING TICKETS: With Sunday's pitching performance recording 11 strikeouts, the Wings have now struck out nine or more batters in each of their last 12 games...they have struck out 10+ in six of their last nine...

The Wings rank third among international League teams in strikeouts recorded with 1,089...44 K's off the lead (WOR-1,133).

JUST HOLD ON...: The Wings bullpen recorded a season-high four holds in the Sunday finale after working the four remaining innings allowing just two runs...

LHP Alberto Baldonado (7), RHP Connor Sadzeck (5), RHP Will Harris (3), and RHP Reed Garrett were all credited with a hold before RHP Jordan Weems secured his 14 save of the year.

BREAKING EVEN: The Red Wings downed the Red Sox in the last game of the series by a score of 3-2, improving to 18-19 in one-run games...Rochester holds the advantage in the season series versus Worcester, 10-8.

With the win, the Wings split a series for the sixth time this season

CAN'T TOUCH THIS: RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched five hitless innings in Sunday's win over Worcester...the California-native held the WooSox Scoreless through his five innings of work, walking four while striking out seven batters...since joining the Red Wings on 7/28, the righty has struck out 25 batters in 18.2 innings and ranks third among starters in punchouts behind RHP Cade Cavalli (27) and RHP Franklyn Kilome (26), while posting a SO/9 of 12.1.

WE GOT ICE: Wings pitchers have added a hit by pitch to their record for a fifth straight game, the most consecutive games they have hit a batter all year...the previous high was three games (last 7/30-8/2).

MURPHY'S LAW: RHP Patrick Murphy will toe the rubber in game one of a six-game set against Indianapolis (PIT)...this will be Murphy's 35th appearance this season and just his second start...before converting to a reliever in 2020 with Toronto, the righty made 82 career starts...in his last start, on 8/11 vs. Norfolk, the Arizona-native pitched three innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out three.

On 8/17 at Worcester, his only relief appearance between starts, Murphy struck out a season-high five WooSox batters, the most he has punched out since 7/13/19 at Double-A Hartford with New Hampshire.

