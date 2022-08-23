Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (53-64) vs. Indianapolis Indians (58-57)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #116 / Home #58: Rochester Red Wings (53-64) vs. Indianapolis Indians (58-57)

PROBABLES: RHP Patrick Murphy (2-3, 5.35) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-7, 5.29)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / The Dot

ABOUT SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The Indians got on the board first with a leadoff home run by Hoy Park and never trailed, scoring in five of eight offensive half innings to beat the I-Cubs on Sunday, 8-2. Indianapolis took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Iowa's first run-scoring wild pitch plated Jack Suwinski following a leadoff single. The two teams traded a pair of runs in the fourth inning, with Iowa getting on the board via a two-run double by Greg Deichmann to tie the game. With no outs in the bottom of the frame and Travis Swaggerty and Brendt Citta on base, another wild pitch scored Swaggerty from second as he took off to steal third on the delivery. An RBI double by Jamie Ritchie then scored Citta to extend the lead to 4-2. The Indians offense continued to roll, tacking on three additional runs in the bottom of the fifth. Drew Maggi led off with a single and swiped second before racing home safely on a single to left field by Citta, aided by a wide throw into home by Deichmann. Maggi then came around to lead off the seventh inning and scored again on a sacrifice fly by Citta.

WINNING WAYS: Sunday afternoon's victory was Indianapolis' third straight win and put it above the .500 mark for the first time since June 30. Since falling a season-high six games below .500 on July 22 (41-47), they are 17-10 and have lost consecutive games only twice.

PENTAGONAL PUNCHOUTS: Indians starter Johan Oviedo made quick work of the I-Cubs' offense as his team jumped out to an early lead on Sunday afternoon. Each of his first five outs recoded came via punchout before an infield single by Tyler Payne snapped the streak. Through his 2.2 innings, the right-hander threw 32 of his 43 pitches for strikes. It was his third start in four appearances with Indianapolis since being traded from St. Louis at the deadline, and in those outings he has registered a 1.17 ERA (1er/7.2ip), 0.91 WHIP, .185 average against (5-for-27) and nine strikeouts.

LEADING IT OFF: Hoy Park led off Sunday's game with a solo home run, the Indians' fifth leadoff home run this season and first since June 4. Ji-Hwan Bae (May 1 at Iowa, May 20 vs. Toledo) and Oneil Cruz (May 29 at St. Paul, June 4 at Omaha) are the only two other Indians batters to launch leadoff shots this year. The team is just one leadoff home run away from tying its total of six from 2021, which is tied for the most in a single season in Victory Field history (also: 2009).

BINS BLAST: Carter Bins launched his eighth Triple-A home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, a two-run shot as part of Indy's three-run fifth inning. His eight long balls are tied with Ji-Hwan Bae and Travis Swaggerty for the fourth-most by an Indians batter this season, and his nine total between Double-A Altoona and Indy have set a new career high. Among Indians catchers, Bins has seven home runs in his games behind the dish and is only one of two catchers (Michael Perez, 1) to blast a homer with Indy this season. He has also tied Christian Bethancourt's mark of seven home runs when appearing at catcher, which was the most by an Indians backstop since Ryan Lavarnway also launched seven in 2018. Only four Indians catchers since 2005 have launched eight or more home runs in a single season, including Tony Sanchez (10 - 2013, 9 - 2014, 8 - 2012), Erik Kratz (11 - 2009), Ryan Doumit (11 - 2005) and Ronny Paulino (11 - 2005).

THAT'LL PLAY: The Indians have not committed an error over their last nine games (dating back to Aug. 12 at Memphis), which is the longest active streak among all minor and major league teams. They are just one of four teams (also: Milwaukee, Double-A Amarillo and High-A Wilmington) to not commit an error over the last week. It is Indianapolis' longest streak without an error since going 11 consecutive games during the 2006 season (April 6-17). Nashville and Lehigh Valley are tied for the longest errorless streak in MiLB this season at 10 games, and San Diego leads all of professional baseball with a 16-game errorless streak from April 7-23.

SPEED KILLS: In addition to their errorless streak, the Indians and St. Paul are each currently working streaks of stolen bases in five consecutive games, the longest active streaks in the International League. In that time, the Indians have swiped eight bases to the Saints' seven. Indianapolis has not been caught stealing in 11 attempts over its last eight games, and since the beginning of August are 22-for-24 in stolen base attempts. The Indians 115 stolen bases this season are the team's most in a single season since it stole 168 in 2015 to lead the International League.

TODAY: With a 4-2 record halfway through the 12-game homestand, the Indians will look to continue their winning ways today as they begin a six-game series with Rochester. The two teams have not faced off since the 2019 season, when they split the six-game season series, 3-3, with Indianapolis going 2-1 at Victory Field. Since 1988, the Indians own the advantage in the Circle City, 50-45. To kick off the week, Osvaldo Bido will take the mound against Patrick Murphy, each of whom will be making their first career appearances against the other team.

THIS DAY IN 1997: In a 2-0 win over Louisville, Steve Parris struck out 11 and allowed just one hit over 9.0 innings to improve to 2-2 on the season. It was the second one-hitter in Victory Field history and the first to span over a full 9.0 innings by one pitcher. It was the second of four 9.0-inning complete games of the season by an Indians pitcher, following Pedro Martinez on July 2.

