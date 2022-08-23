Williams Homers Again, But Saints Fall 7-1 to I-Cubs
August 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Chris Williams is as hot a hitter as there is in the International League. Since being called up on August 11, he's hit the second most homers in the league. He did it again on Tuesday night at Principal Park, but that was the lone offense in a 7-1 loss to the Iowa Cubs.
For just the second time in the last 17 games, the Saints allowed a run in the first. Darius Hill led off with a triple down the first base line and two batters later scored on a sacrifice fly from Alfonso Rivas to make it 1-0.
The I-Cubs tacked on two more in the second. With one out, Alexander Canario singled to center. Jared Young followed with a double to right-center moving Canario to third. Luis Vazquez made it 3-0 with a two-run double to right.
In the fourth, the I-Cubs added one more run. Matt Mervis led off with a single to center and Canario walked. A sacrifice bunt moved the runner to second and third. After a walk to Vazquez loaded the bases, Erick Castillo made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly.
In the sixth, Williams showed off his power for the sixth time in 10 games, walloping a solo shot to center cutting the deficit to 4-1. He's now homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season becoming the sixth player in franchise history to homer in back-to-back games at least three times.
In the bottom of the inning, however, the I-Cubs tripled that by scoring three. Canario and Young led off with back-to-back walks. A sacrifice moved the two runners up. Castillo then hit a high chopper off the plate and Jake Jewell had the ball go in and out of his glove for an error that allowed a run to score making it 5-1. Hill collected his second triple of the night scoring a pair increasing the lead to 7-1.
The same two teams meet in the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at 12:08 p.m. The Saints send RHP Jordan Balazovic (0-5, 9.26) to the mound and the I-Cubs are TBA. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
