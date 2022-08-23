RailRiders Stop Storm Chasers
August 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-4 at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, on Tuesday night. The RailRiders scored all five runs over the first four innings to take the first meeting between these franchises since August 17, 1990.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck in the top of the first when Miguel Andujar hit a 2-2 offering from Max Castillo down the left field line for his 13th home run of the season to give the RailRiders a 1-0 lead.
A Blake Perkins sac fly in the second extended the lead before a Freddy Fermin home run put Omaha on the board.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run in the third on a sacrifice fly from Ben Rortvedt. Armando Alvarez hit a two-run shot to left in the fourth off Castillo to extend the lead to 5-1. It was Alvarez's 12th of the season and second on this road trip.
Fermin's second solo home run of the night cut the RailRiders lead down to three after seven complete. In the eighth, Nick Loftin homered off Michael Gomez, trimming the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre advantage to one at 5-4. Greg Weissert inherited a runner in the eighth and hit a batter, but induced Fermin to line out to right to end the inning.
Ryan Weber worked four innings for the RailRiders, allowing just the one run on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Zach Greene (9-0) notched the win with three innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts. Braden Bristo pitched the ninth for his first save of the year. Castillo (2-1) allowed all five runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings and took the loss.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Omaha play game two of this six-game set on Wednesday evening at 7:05 P.M. central time. Sean Boyle and Daniel Mengden will pitch for the RailRiders and Storm Chasers, respectively.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
62-55
