Mark Vientos Named International League Player of the Week

August 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - Syracuse Mets infielder Mark Vientos has been named International League Player of the Week for the week of August 15-21. Vientos hit .448 (13-for-29) with two RBIs, three home runs, two doubles, and nine runs scored at Charlotte. The 22-year-old tied his career high with four hits on Sunday.

Vientos has reached base in 24 of his last 25 games since July 10th with hits in 22 of those 25 games. During that stretch, Vientos is hitting .378 with 25 RBIs, seven home runs, seven doubles, 19 runs, and eight walks.

This is the fourth time this season that a Syracuse player has won a weekly league award. Daniel Palka was named the International League Player of the Week for the week of June 13-June 19, Travis Blankenhorn was the International League Player of the Week for June 20-June 26, and Gosuke Katoh was the International League Player of the Week for July 4-11.

