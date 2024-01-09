Syracuse Crunch to Hold Wizarding Night January 13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Wizarding Night as part of their Crunch-Con series on Saturday, Jan. 13 when the team hosts the Cleveland Monsters.

As part of Wizarding Night at the Crunch, fans are encouraged to dress as characters from their favorite wizarding movie franchises. During a night full of magic, the Crunch will play wizarding movie clips on the scoreboard throughout the game. Fans will also receive a wizarding themed poster when entering the game.

Mystery Wizarding Night player-signed nameplates will be available at the Crunch Foundation table on the concourse and through the Givesmart platform by texting "CRUNCH" to 76278. One lucky winner will also receive a special Harry Potter Artefact Box.

Tickets for Wizarding Night at the Crunch are $20 at www.syracusecrunch.com/wizard. Fans that purchase tickets will also be entered into a drawing for a replica Nimbus 2001 from the Noble Collection. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $5 at Guest Services. Raffle tickets are cash only. A portion of the proceeds from Wizarding Night tickets will also benefit Paige's Butterfly Run.

Fans can also attend Wizarding Night by purchasing a Crunch-Con package. A Crunch-Con package will grant entry into the two remaining theme night games - Wizarding Night on Saturday, Jan. 13 and Superhero Night on Saturday, March 9 - along with additional offers, discounts and more. Learn more about Crunch-Con at www.syracusecrunch.com/crunchcon.

The mission of Paige's Butterfly Run, Inc. is to raise funds with integrity to benefit current and future pediatric cancer patients and their families in Central New York through the sponsorship of pediatric oncology research and patient programs at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

