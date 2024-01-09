San Diego Gulls Recall Calle Clang, Luka Profaca from Tulsa

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Calle Clang and defenseman Luka Profaca from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Clang, 21 (5/20/02), went 1-1-0 with a .931 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.05 goals-against average (GAA) in two games with Tulsa, including a 32-save shutout Jan. 6 vs. Rapid City. He has gone 4-7-3 with a .889 SV% and 3.44 GAA in 15 games with San Diego this season. In 20 career AHL games with the Gulls, Clang has gone 5-10-3 with a .892 SV% and 3.27 GAA.

The Olofstrom, Sweden native went 22-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .906 SV% in 43 career games with Rogle of the SHL. In 2022-23, the 6-2, 190-pound goaltender went 12-10-0 with one shutout, a 2.69 GAA and .901 SV% in 25 appearances with Rogle.

Signed by Anaheim to a three-year entry-level contract May 5, 2022, Clang was acquired by the Ducks from Pittsburgh with Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon and a 2022 second-round selection for Rickard Rakell on March 21, 2022. Clang posted a 10-5-0 record with one shutout, a 2.28 GAA and .915 SV% in 17 SHL games with Rogle as a rookie in 2021-22. He also helped Rogle win the Champions Hockey League in 2021-22, posting a 5-1-0 record in the competition.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (77th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Clang was named the HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second division) Best Junior in 2020-21, appearing in 32 games (13-19-0) while posting a 2.46 GAA and .919 SV%.

Profaca, 21 (3/30/02), recorded 3-7=10 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 22 games with Tulsa this season. He has also skated in two contests with the Gulls in 2023-24. In 2022-23, he recorded 1-4=5 points with 45 PIM in 47 games with San Diego. The defenseman scored his first professional goal - and his first power-play tally - on Nov. 13, 2022, at Ontario and collected his first professional assist on Nov. 18, 2022, vs. Grand Rapids.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Profaca collected 5-35@ points with a +9 rating and 81 PIM in 127 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Guelph from 2018-22. Profaca spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Brampton Bombers of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), earning 2-18 points in 41 games and All-Rookie Team honors.

