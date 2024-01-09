Millman Rejoins Phantoms
January 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman from the Reading Royals to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Millman, 22, is a 6'1â³ left-handed shot defenseman from London, Ontario who was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019. He has played in nine games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season recording four assists.
He has also played in 14 games with Reading this year scoring one goal. Last year with Reading, Millman had 8-37-45 in 63 games to lead Reading blueliners in scoring. In his career, Millman has played in 35 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-8-8 as well as 113 games with Reading scoring 17-54-71.
The Phantoms return to PPL Center this weekend taking on the Hartford Wolf Pack and Hershey Bears on Friday and Saturday. 2-for-24 ticket specials to Ring in 2024 are available for both games.
