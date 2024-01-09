Millman Rejoins Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman from the Reading Royals to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Millman, 22, is a 6'1â³ left-handed shot defenseman from London, Ontario who was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019. He has played in nine games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season recording four assists.

He has also played in 14 games with Reading this year scoring one goal. Last year with Reading, Millman had 8-37-45 in 63 games to lead Reading blueliners in scoring. In his career, Millman has played in 35 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-8-8 as well as 113 games with Reading scoring 17-54-71.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center this weekend taking on the Hartford Wolf Pack and Hershey Bears on Friday and Saturday. 2-for-24 ticket specials to Ring in 2024 are available for both games.

UPCOMING

Friday, January 12 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Saturday, January 13 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Valley Youth House Night presented by Air Products

Wednesday, January 17 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Rochester Americans

Friday, January 19 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, January 20 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Cleveland Monsters

