Alex Doucet, Trenton Bliss Return to Toledo

January 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned forward Alex Doucet to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins reassigned forward Trenton Bliss to the Walleye.

Doucet has suited up for six games with the Griffins and totaled two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating, making his AHL debut on Dec. 10 at the Toronto Marlies. Doucet has appeared in 15 contests with the Walleye during his rookie campaign, logging 14 points (6-8-14), four penalty minutes and a plus-six rating. The 21-year-old made his pro debut with Toledo on Oct. 21 at Kalamazoo, scoring a goal in the process. Doucet posted a four-point night (2-2-4) during his second pro contest on Oct. 27 at Fort Wayne. During the 2022-23 QMJHL season, Doucet was named to the CHL Third All-Star Team when he totaled a career-high 115 points (58-57-115) in 70 regular-season games. He then went on to pace the QMJHL playoffs with 31 points (14-17-31) in 21 outings. The undrafted free agent signed with the Red Wings on March 1, 2023.

Bliss made his AHL season debut with the Griffins on Dec. 10 at the Toronto Marlies and later bagged his first point of the season during his second outing on Jan. 6 at the Iowa Wild. The third-year pro has amassed 31 points (12-19-31) in 28 appearances this season with the Walleye, adding six penalty minutes and a plus-four rating. With Toledo, Bliss has accumulated nine points (4-5-9) in his last seven games since Dec. 16. In 2022-23, the 25-year-old showed 40 points (16-24-40) in 38 ECHL games and four points (1-3-4) in 30 contests with the Griffins. Bliss made his pro debut with Grand Rapids on April 1, 2022 against the Texas Stars and later scored his first AHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022 against the Stars. The Appleton, Wisconsin, native competed in four campaigns with Michigan Tech University from 2018-22, totaling 107 points (42-65--107) in 138 games.

