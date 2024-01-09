Moose Sign Brett Kemp to Tryout

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Brett Kemp to a professional tryout.

Brett Kemp

Forward

Born March 23, 2000 -- Yorkton, Sask.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots Right

Kemp, 23, has 17 points (5G, 12A) in 13 games with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits this season. The pivot also posted five points (1G, 4A) in 14 AHL contests for the San Jose Barracuda. Kemp has 89 career games of ECHL experience under his belt, accumulating 99 points (46G, 53A) with Greenville. The Yorkton, Sask. product has also appeared in 20 AHL contests split between San Jose and the Ontario Reign, totalling six points (1G, 5A). Prior to his professional career, Kemp registered 218 points (96G, 122A) in 255 WHL games with the Everett Silvertips, Edmonton Oil Kings and Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Moose head on the road for a contest against the Belleville Senators at CAA Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

