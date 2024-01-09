Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Bears

January 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Shepard, 28, has appeared in 16 games with the Bears this season, posting a record of 14-2-0 with a 2.28 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and one shutout. Shepard ranks fourth in the AHL in wins and sixth in goals-against average. He has won his past five games with Hershey.

With Washington, Shepard has a record of 2-1-1 with a 3.19 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage in four games, after making his NHL debut with the Capitals on Oct. 25 at New Jersey.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:05 p.m. Hershey is back on GIANT Center ice to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for PSECU Knit Cap Night on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Calder Cup Champions knit cap, courtesy of PSECU. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.