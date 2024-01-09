Anaheim Ducks Recall Robert Hagg from San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Robert Hagg from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hagg, 28 (2/8/95), has collected 16-47=63 points with 284 penalty minutes (PIM) in 338 career NHL games with Detroit, Florida, Buffalo and Philadelphia. He has yet to make his Anaheim debut. Signed to a one-year contract July 4, 2023, Hagg recorded 1-3=4 points with a team-leading +7 rating in 22 AHL games with San Diego this season.

The 6-2, 210-pound blueliner appeared in 38 games with Detroit in 2022-23, recording 2-5=7 points with 26 PIM while ranking third among Red Wings defensemen in hits (111). Originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Hagg has appeared in 224 career AHL contests with the Gulls, Lehigh Valley and Adirondack, earning 17-37=54 points and 158 PIM. The Uppsala, Sweden native also collected 1-6=7 points with 49 PIM in 77 career Swedish Hockey League (SHL) contests with Modo.

