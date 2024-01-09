Flames Assign Kevin Rooney to Wranglers

January 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Flames have assigned forward Kevin Rooney to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Rooney, 30, has missed all 40 games this season after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery in training camp.

The Canton, Mass. native recorded 17 points (5G, 12A) in 51 regular-season games with the Wranglers last year, before adding another three points (3A) in nine playoff appearances.

Rooney played 17 games with the Flames during the 2022-23 season, recording an assist, along with a plus-seven rating, in 17 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.