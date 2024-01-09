Rangers Recall Forward Jake Leschyshyn from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Jake Leschyshyn from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Leschyshyn, 24, has appeared in 14 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring six points (3 g, 3 a). The 5'11", 195-pound forward scored a pair of goals in the Wolf Pack's 5-3 comeback victory over the Hershey Bears on Saturday night at the Giant Center.

This is Leschyshyn's second season with the Wolf Pack. The native of Raleigh, NC, recorded 15 points (5 g, 10 a) in 18 games with the club during the 2022-23 campaign. He then went on to score three points (2 g, 1 a) in five Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wolf Pack.

Leschyshyn began the 2022-23 season with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, appearing in 22 games with the team. He was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on January 11th, 2023, and skated in 13 games before his assignment to the Wolf Pack.

In his career, Leschyshyn has appeared in 76 career NHL games with the Golden Knights and Rangers, scoring six points (2 g, 4 a). He has also dressed in 169 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, and Chicago Wolves, collecting 67 points (32 g, 35 a).

Leschyshyn was selected in the second round, 62nd overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack conclude their four-game road trip on Friday night when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with coverage available on AHLTV & Mixlr.

Hartford's first home game of 2024 will be on Saturday, January 13th, as they host the Providence Bruins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

