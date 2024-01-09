Griffins Look to Extend Five-Game Winning Streak

Grand Rapids Griffins look for a score against the Rockford IceHogs

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS vs. Milwaukee Admirals // Wed., Jan. 10 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 2-1-0-0 overall, 1-0-0-0 home. Fourth of eight meetings overall, second of four at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 111-81-7-8-8 Overall, 59-38-2-3-3 Home

NHL Affiliation: Nashville Predators

Noteworthy: Grand Rapids has faced Milwaukee 215 times, which is more than any other opponent in the Griffins' 28-year history. Grand Rapids' 110 victories against the Admirals are also the most against any foe.

GRIFFINS vs. Rockford IceHogs // Fri., Jan. 12 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

GRIFFINS vs. Rockford IceHogs // Sat., Jan. 13 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 1-1-0-0 overall, 0-0-0-0 home. Third of 12 meetings overall, first of six at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 62-44-9-11 Overall, 38-14-5-5 Home

NHL Affiliation: Chicago Blackhawks

Noteworthy: Rookie netminder Drew Commesso posted an 18-save shutout of the Griffins on Oct. 28, his first whitewash as a professional. The 21-year-old, who competed for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics alongside former Griffin Pat Nagle, ranks seventh among rookie AHL goaltenders with a 3.00 GAA and tied for eighth with a .893 save percentage through 16 games. In two outings against Grand Rapids, Commesso has a 1-1-0 record with a 1.52 GAA and a .930 save percentage.

Keep the Foot on the Gas: The Griffins have climbed above .500 and into third place in the Central Division by winning a season-best five games in a row and earning points in seven of their last eight contests (6-1-1-0). Since returning from the holiday break, the Griffins have outscored their opponents 23-8, scoring an average of 4.60 goals per game. Grand Rapids has also allowed just one goal in three consecutive games from Dec. 31-Jan. 6. Grand Rapids has won six of its last eight games (6-2-0-0) inside Van Andel Arena and has points in five of its past six road appearances (4-1-1-0). The Griffins have been stellar at home with an 8-4-1-0 mark, outscoring their opponents 42-30. Although it has been better in foreign territory as of late, earning four straight victories, Grand Rapids still holds a 6-9-2-1 record away from home and is being outscored 64-51. The Griffins are one game above the .500 mark (14-13-3-1) for the first time since Oct. 20, when they stood at 2-1-0-0.

Future is Bright: Rookie Carter Mazur lit the lamp in four straight games from Dec. 20-31 and has scored six goals in his last eight contests after being held scoreless in his previous five outings. Since Dec. 15, Mazur has seven points (6-1-7) in eight outings. The Jackson, Michigan, product ranks fifth on the roster with 15 points (9-6-15) in 25 contests and is tied for 12th among AHL rookies with nine goals. On Nov. 15 against Chicago, Mazur tied his career high of three points (2-1-3) and later logged his second multi-point game of the season on Dec. 2 at Milwaukee (1-1-2). This past summer, the 21-year-old made his Team USA debut at the World Championship and accumulated four points (1-3-4) in 10 contests. The former third-round selection (70th overall) by the Red Wings has a total of 21 points (12-9-21) in 31 games throughout his pro career. Prior to turning pro, Mazur spent two seasons at the University of Denver (2021-23) and amassed 75 points (36-39-75) in 81 games, winning a national title in 2022 and earning a spot on the NCAA Second All-American Team in 2023.

One-Two Punch: Goaltenders Sebastian Cossa and Michael Hutchinson have won a combined five games in a row and have allowed an average of 1.60 goals per game during the run. Cossa is on a two-game winning streak with a .933 save percentage, while Hutchinson has collected three straight wins with a .939 save percentage. The Griffins have allowed just one goal in each of their last three games. Through 16 appearances, Hutchinson shows an 8-7-1 record with one shutout to go along with a 2.73 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Cossa has suited up for 15 games this season and has a 6-6-3 ledger with a 2.95 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Cossa ranks sixth among rookies in goals against average and sixth in save percentage. Combined, the netminding duo has a 2.84 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

Jumping for Joel: For the first 11 games of the campaign, Joel L'Esperance had just two points (0-2-2) and was without a goal. Since then, the prolific goal scorer has 12 points (11-1-12) in his last 18 games, including 11 goals. L'Esperance has found the back of the net in a team-high five consecutive games and now leads the roster with 11 goals in 29 appearances. In 2022-23, the sixth-year pro tied his career high of 49 points (25-24-49) and potted over 20 goals for the fourth straight season. During his 300th pro contest on Nov. 24 versus Manitoba, the Brighton, Michigan, native scored two goals, and he later bagged his 200th pro point with another tally on Dec. 27 at Rockford. Throughout parts of six AHL seasons, L'Esperance has 199 points (116-83-199) in 284 outings.

Johnny Bravo: Jonatan Berggren has five points (1-4-5) in his last three outings, which includes a three-game assist streak. Berggren also has eight points (3-5-8) in his last six games from Dec. 15-Jan. 6 now leads the roster with 23 points (8-15-23) in 22 games this season. The Enkoping, Sweden, product enjoyed a six-game point streak in the AHL (4-5-8) from Nov. 18-Dec. 5, which included a three -game goal run from Nov. 18-26 and a team-best five-game assist streak from Nov. 24-Dec. 5. The 23-year-old has a combined 94 points (33-61-94) in 99 career AHL appearances from 2021-24. During his rookie season with the Griffins in 2021-22, Berggren broke Grand Rapids' rookie single-season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14). The prospect has appeared in 76 games with the Red Wings throughout two seasons and has 33 points (17-16-33), including five points (2-2-4) in nine appearances this campaign.

The Kids Are Alright: The Griffins' roster is littered with Detroit Red Wings prospects that are starting to find their footing in the American Hockey League. Jonatan Berggren (3-5-8 in last 6 GP), Sebastian Cossa (3-1-1 in 5 GP), Simon Edvinsson (0-3-3 in 3 GP), Albert Johansson (2-3-5 in 7 GP), Marco Kasper (1-5-6 in 5 GP), Amadeus Lombardi (0-3-3 in 6 GP), Carter Mazur (6-1-7 in 8 GP), Elmer Soderblom (1-4-5 in 6 GP) and Antti Tuomisto (2-1-3 in 5 GP) have all produced on the offensive side of the ice as of late. Berggren leads the team with 23 points (8-15-23), Mazur is tied for 12th among rookies with nine goals, Tuomisto is tied for sixth among rookie defensemen with three goals, Edvinsson is tied for seventh among defensemen with six goals, and Johansson is tied for seventh among defensemen with a plus-13 rating.

