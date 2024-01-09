Crevier Returns to Rockford After First Stint in NHL

January 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Louis Crevier to the Rockford IceHogs.

Crevier, 22, made his NHL debut on Dec. 3 with the Blackhawks against the Minnesota Wild and recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Dec. 9 against the St. Louis Blues. Crevier posted three assists in 13 games for Chicago after he was recalled to the NHL on Dec. 1. The defenseman has five assists in 16 games with the IceHogs this season.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Jan. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.