Syracuse Crunch to Hold Monday Matinee Presented by Lifespan Speech and Swallowing Services January 15

January 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting the Utica Comets for a Monday Matinee presented by Lifespan Speech and Swallowing Services on Monday, Jan. 15 beginning at 1 p.m.

As part of the afternoon game, the Crunch are offering discounted $10 tickets for children 12 and under and students with middle school, high school and college IDs.

To purchase discounted tickets, call the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or visit Guest Services located on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena behind Section 222. Discounted tickets will also be available at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office on the day of game. Additional fees may apply.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.