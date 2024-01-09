Successful Three-In-Three Gives Way to Three-Game Road Trip

January 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Weekly Rewind

Friday, Jan. 5 - PENGUINS 2 at Springfield 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton built a 2-0 lead on pretty goals by Vinnie Hinostroza and Peter Abbandonato, and then Joel Blomqvist turned aside 35 shots to lock down the win. PTO forward Jesse Puljujärvi made his Penguins debut.

Saturday, Jan. 6 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Lehigh Valley 4 (OT)

Once again, the Penguins had a two-goal lead in the third period, but this time, they couldn't hold on. Matt Filipe, Alex Nylander and Abbandonato helped construct a 3-1 lead, but Phantoms rookie Samu Tuomaala sparked a comeback that concluded with Tuomaala's overtime-winner.

Sunday, Jan. 7 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hartford 1

The Penguins gutted out another close victory with Jonathan Gruden's second-period, shorthanded goal standing as the difference. Blomqvist made 20 saves for his fifth-straight win.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Jan. 12 - PENGUINS at Providence

The Penguins and Bruins renew their rivalry at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The season series is split at two wins apiece, and the visiting team has won all four times.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goes head-to-head with Bridgeport for the first time this season. The Islanders trail far behind in last place of the Atlantic Division standings, but they are gaining steam with a 4-3-2-0 (.555) record in their last nine games.

Monday, Jan. 15 - PENGUINS at Springfield

The Penguins return to MassMutual Center for the second of three meetings this month with the Thunderbirds, but this game is a Monday matinée with a 3:05 p.m. start. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 3-0-1-0 in its season series with Springfield.

Ice Chips

- On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins traded Rem Pitlick to the Chicago Blackhawks for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2026.

- Joel Blomqvist has won each of his last five starts, allowing one goal in each of those five wins.

- Blomqvist ranks third in the league in goals against average (2.16) and fifth in save percentage (.920).

- Peter Abbandonato has 10 points (3G-7A) in 10 home games as a Penguin.

- Matt Filipe's next game will be his 100th AHL game.

- Alex Nylander is two points away from 200 AHL points.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 36 29 7 0 0 58 .806

2. Providence 35 19 12 2 2 42 .600

3. Hartford 31 18 8 5 0 41 .661

4. PENGUINS 34 18 12 4 0 40 .588

5. Charlotte 33 17 12 4 0 38 .576

6. Springfield 33 16 12 3 2 37 .561

7. Lehigh Valley 33 14 13 5 1 34 .515

8. Bridgeport 32 10 19 3 0 23 .359

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Rem PitlickX 32 8 16 24

Ty Smith 30 4 19 23

Alex Nylander 26 12 8 20

Peter Abbandonato 28 6 10 16

Xavier Ouellet 29 1 12 13

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 19 11-4-2 2.16 .920 0

Magnus Hellberg 11 5-5-1 2.93 .908 0

* = rookie

X = no longer on roster

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Jan. 12 Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 13 Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena 7:00 p.m.

Mon, Jan. 15 Springfield MassMutual Center 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Wed, Jan. 3 (D) Ryan Shea Recalled by PIT

Wed, Jan. 3 (G) Taylor Gauthier Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Thu, Jan. 4 (RW) Jesse Puljujärvi Signed to PTO

Sat, Jan. 6 (C) Rem Pitlick Traded by PIT to CHI

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.