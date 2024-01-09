Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Las Vegas Thunder Knight

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights shared today plans for Las Vegas Thunder Knight, a themed game honoring the former hometown hockey team. Las Vegas Thunder Knight will take place this Saturday, Jan. 13 when the Silver Knights take on the Milwaukee Admirals at 3 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative poster, and the first 1,500 fans will receive a Las Vegas Thunder themed fanny pack.

Silver Knights players will wear Las Vegas Thunder inspired jerseys during the game. Additionally, the Silver Knights have collaborated with Jeanius Jackets (@jeaniusjackets on Instagram) to create two custom Las Vegas Thunder jackets. One of the jackets will be sold through HSK Authentics, and the other will be donated. Thunder Knight game-worn jerseys and the jacket will be sold through HSK Authentics at The Livery. More details regarding the jersey and jacket on-sale will be provided at a later date.

Fans are encouraged to wear 90's inspired outfits and arrive early for activations on the Tiltyard including $3 beer specials, interactive games and activities, a live DJ and a free 360 photo booth. Select Las Vegas Thunder alumni are expected to be in attendance during the match up.

Limited single-game tickets for Las Vegas Thunder Knight are still available. Click here to purchase. Fans who are unable to attend the game can watch on Vegas 34, or listen on 1230 The Game.

