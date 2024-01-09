Rangers Assign Forward Brennan Othmann to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Brennan Othmann to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Othmann, 20, has scored 23 points (9 g, 14 a) in 28 games with the Wolf Pack this season, his rookie professional campaign in North America. His 23 points rank him fourth on the Wolf Pack this season and tied for ninth in the AHL among rookies.

Additionally, Othmann's nine goals have him tied for 12th in the AHL among rookies, and his 14 assists are tied for ninth among all rookies league-wide.

During his stint with the Rangers, Othmann appeared in three games with the club. He made his NHL debut on January 4th against the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden, recording five shots.

Before joining the Wolf Pack this season, Othmann played the 2020-21 season professionally for EHC Olten in the Swiss National League, scoring 16 points (7 g, 9 a). The native of Scarborough, ON, played his junior hockey in the OHL, appearing in 177 games and notching 197 points (96 g, 101 a) for the Flint Firebirds and Peterborough Petes.

Othmann led the Petes to an OHL Championship in 2023, scoring 25 points (8 g, 17 a) in 23 playoff games. He is also a two-time IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Gold Medal winner with Team Canada (2022 & 2023).

Othmann was selected in the first round, 16th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers.

The Wolf Pack conclude their four-game road trip on Friday night when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with coverage available on both AHLTV & Mixlr.

Hartford's first home game of 2024 will be on Saturday, January 13th, as they host the Providence Bruins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

