Griffins Youth Foundation Names Kevin Langseth as Executive Director

January 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation's board of directors has named Kevin Langseth as the organization's new executive director.

Langseth, who obtained an MBA from Western Michigan University in 1993, previously served as the director of officiating in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) during the 2021-23 seasons. His 30-year career at the NCAA Division 1 hockey level also included serving as an on-ice official for 25 seasons and as an assistant supervisor of officials in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) for three years. The veteran official worked more than 800 assignments in the CCHA, Big Ten Conference, and the WCHA. He was selected to officiate 19 NCAA tournaments, including eight consecutive Frozen Fours, four National Championships, and four National Semifinal games.

"Kevin brings a wealth of experience in the hockey world but, more importantly, a passion for guiding kids," said Bob Kaser, president of the Griffins Youth Foundation and vice president of community relations and broadcasting for the Grand Rapids Griffins. "His desire to help youth navigate the challenges of playing the great sport of hockey while learning life lessons away from the sporting arena make him a real good fit in our Foundation's mission to provide positive experiences for our kids and their families."

In addition to his hockey officiating career, Langseth spent 29 years in the banking industry. He began his banking tenure as a retail branch manager in the Upper Peninsula before moving to Grand Rapids in 1988. Langseth then spent more than half of his career as an executive manager and finished his time second in command at his firm. Langseth's responsibilities included branch offices, consumer loans, credit cards, mortgage loans, compliance, collections, and liquidations.

"I'm thrilled at the opportunity to join such a prestigious organization and an exceptional staff," said Langseth. "We will continue to focus on growing the size of our program by creating opportunities, experiences, memories, and friendships for all of our participants that will last a lifetime."

Established in 1995, the Griffins Youth Foundation promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. The foundation provides opportunities for nearly 500 deserving boys and girls - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved, at-risk or have special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. Programs currently include co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders, a girls-only division, a learn-to-skate program, and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for children and teens with physical disabilities. For more information, visit griffinskids.org .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.