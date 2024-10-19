Switchbacks Earn Three Points on Road in Monterey
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks earned three points on the road tonight, as well as their first win at Cardinale Stadium, when they took on Monterey Bay FC to a result of 1-0.
The Switchbacks were hungry for three points tonight in their bid to secure a home playoff spot, and MB was ready to make a solid attempt at spoiling that bid. Both teams came out aggressive, but despite being edged out in possession, the Switchbacks managed to keep the ball in Monterey's final third for over 40% of the time in just the first fifteen minutes of the match. The Switchbacks outshot MB five to three, but both teams would head to the locker room with an empty scoreboard after 45 minutes of play.
The Switchbacks came out swinging in the second half, and only four minutes into play #10 Zach Zandi would earn the first and only goal of the evening, as #7 Tyreek Magee threaded an incredible pass to #9 Ronaldo Damus, who in turn put it on the foot of Zandi. Zandi wasted no time and from nearly the goal line on the right hand side managed to tuck it in just in the back left corner of the net.
With a record of 12-6-3 this season when earning the opening goal, the odds looked great for COS, and they proved that correct, holding out for another fifty plus minutes to keep the score at 1-0.
The Switchbacks are still in contention for a home playoff spot, and could clinch as early as this evening if Memphis 901 FC fails to take any points in their match against Phoenix Rising FC. They have their final game of the regular season on the road this Saturday, October 26th as they go head-to-head against Sacramento Republic.
