Rhode Island FC Holds Charleston Battery to 1-1 Draw

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC's Noah Fuson in action

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - A physical, defensive battle between Rhode Island FC and Charleston Battery resulted in the second draw of the season between the two sides on Saturday, as the match finished 1-1 at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium. Noah Fuson opened the scoring with RIFC's second shot of the match in first-half stoppage time, but a second-half Charleston equalizer saw the Ocean State club split the points in its 2024 regular-season road finale.

After a slow start to the opening half that featured just three combined shots between the two sides, Fuson struck in the final seconds of stoppage time to give Rhode Island FC (11W-7L-15D) the lead with its first shot since the fourth minute. Working quickly into the box off a give-and-go with Marc Ybarra, Fuson drilled through the defensive line before slotting a finish across the face of goal and into the far side netting with his left foot. Tallying his sixth goal contribution in his last four matches, Fuson's goal gave RIFC a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Eleven minutes into the second half, JJ Williams nearly doubled the RIFC lead, getting on the end of another Marc Ybarra cross and narrowly missing wide of the far post with a diving header from the top of the six-yard box.

Eventually, in the 70th minute, Charleston Battery (17W-6L-10D) capitalized on its first shot on target of the second half when Gabi Torres launched a low effort from the top of the 18-yard-box. Although Koke Vegas initially made the stop, he couldn't hold onto the save, and MD Meyers took advantage by poking home the close-range rebound to level the score.

Charleston was back in action on the attack just three minutes later, when Emilio Ycaza sprinted from box-to-box with a chance to take the lead in a transition breakaway. With only the goalkeeper to beat, Ycaza launched a shot towards goal from the top of the box, but Vegas made a diving save to keep the match level.

In the 82nd minute, RIFC had a golden opportunity to retake the lead from the penalty spot when second-half substitute Jack Panayotou was taken down by Charleston goalkeeper Adam Grinwis in the box. Fuson stepped in to try for a brace with the penalty, but Grinwis made a diving save to his left to deny the spot kick and preserve the draw.

Up next, the Ocean State club returns home for the final match of the regular season as it welcomes Miami FC on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets to Fan Appreciation Night are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Noah Fuson (Marc Ybarra), 40+2 minute: Fuson dribbles through the defense before slotting the ball across the face of goal and into the far side netting. CHS 0, RI 1

CHS - MD Meyers, 71st minute: MD Meyers pokes home a close-range rebound after Juan Torres' shot was deflected away by Koke Vegas. CHS 1, RI 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Noah Fuson's goal in first-half stoppage time was his seventh of the year, second on the team behind Albert Dikwa "Chico" (nine goals).

The goal marked Fuson's sixth goal involvement (three goals, three assists) in his last 4 appearances.

Marc Ybarra's assist to Fuson's opening goal was his fourth of the season, and his first since assisting multiple goals in back-to-back matches against Indy Eleven and Miami FC in July.

Defensively, RIFC held Charleston to just one shot in the first half, which didn't come until the 43rd minute.

The draw is RIFC's second-straight and 15th this season, which stands alone as the highest single-season total in USL Championship history.

The draw ensured that with one match left, RIFC will finish the regular season as one of just four Eastern Conference teams to have less than 10 losses.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Noah Fuson

