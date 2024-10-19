Match Notes (10.19.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Las Vegas Lights
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Las Vegas Lights
Competition: USL Championship
Date: October 19, 2024
Kick off time: 7:30 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 71 degrees, sunny
Venue: Cashman Field
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.
Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.
Oakland's last four goals have come via corner kicks. The last open play goal was on Aug 10 for Roots.
Oakland has lost 5 of 6 since beating 1st place New Mexico United on Aug 31.
Playoff Clinch Scenarios:
1. Oakland Roots SC wins at Las Vegas Lights FC, moves to 44pts
AND San Antonio FC fails to take victory vs. Louisville City FC, maximum drops to 42pts
2. Oakland Roots SC draws at Las Vegas Lights FC, moves to 42pts
AND San Antonio FC loses vs. Louisville City FC, maximum drops to 41
Last Meeting:
March 30, 2024
OAK 0, LV 3
Last Three Games:
October 12, 2024
OAK 0, PHX 1
October 5, 2024
MEM 1, OAK 1
September 29, 2024
OAK 0, TUL 1
Last Starting XI vs Phoenix Rising FC: 3-4-3
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Camden Riley
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Neveal Hackshaw
M - Baboucarr Njie
M - Memo Diaz
M - Rafael Baca
M - Daniel Gomez
F - Trayvone Reid
F - Johnny Rodriguez
F - Dom Dwyer
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
