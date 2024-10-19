Match Notes (10.19.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Las Vegas Lights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Las Vegas Lights

Competition: USL Championship

Date: October 19, 2024

Kick off time: 7:30 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 71 degrees, sunny

Venue: Cashman Field

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.

Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.

Oakland's last four goals have come via corner kicks. The last open play goal was on Aug 10 for Roots.

Oakland has lost 5 of 6 since beating 1st place New Mexico United on Aug 31.

Playoff Clinch Scenarios:

1. Oakland Roots SC wins at Las Vegas Lights FC, moves to 44pts

AND San Antonio FC fails to take victory vs. Louisville City FC, maximum drops to 42pts

2. Oakland Roots SC draws at Las Vegas Lights FC, moves to 42pts

AND San Antonio FC loses vs. Louisville City FC, maximum drops to 41

Last Meeting:

March 30, 2024

OAK 0, LV 3

Last Three Games:

October 12, 2024

OAK 0, PHX 1

October 5, 2024

MEM 1, OAK 1

September 29, 2024

OAK 0, TUL 1

Last Starting XI vs Phoenix Rising FC: 3-4-3

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Camden Riley

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Neveal Hackshaw

M - Baboucarr Njie

M - Memo Diaz

M - Rafael Baca

M - Daniel Gomez

F - Trayvone Reid

F - Johnny Rodriguez

F - Dom Dwyer

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

