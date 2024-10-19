FC Tulsa Misses Playoff Line, Slips 2-1 to Hartford Athletic

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - A pair of second-half goals saw FC Tulsa fall, 2-1, to Hartford Athletic on Saturday.

With the result, FC Tulsa has been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, exiting the USL Championship Race to the Playoffs presented by Terminix with one match on schedule. The club enters its season finale slotting 10th in the Western Conference with 35 points (8-14-11), while Hartford Athletic jumped to ninth in the Eastern Conference, carrying 43 points (12-13-7).

FC Tulsa played the aggressor to open play and yielded results. After a second-minute shot from Hartford Athletic, the home club drummed out the next two shot attempts before Boubacar Diallo drew a foul in the ninth minute from Jordan Scarlett in the left corner of the 18-yard-box - netting FC Tulsa its first penalty kick since May 11.

With Stefan Stojanovic eyeing goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro in the box, slipped the ball into the right corner in the 10th minute, yielding the club's second penalty goal of the season and Stojanovic's fifth in Patina.

Hartford Athletic pitched the equalizer in the 23rd minute as action in the box saw FC Tulsa defender Alexis Souahy pitch an own goal to knot play.

The match-winning goal ensued in the 79th minute as Kyle Edwards found the net after seeing his first attempt blocked.

FC Tulsa generated multiple chances in the winding moments of play but could not find the net.

Up next, FC Tulsa plays its regular-season finale on Saturday, October 26, at 7 p.m. CT against Monterey Bay F.C. The club is set to celebrate Halloween at FC Tulsa, followed by a post-match firework show.

Goals -

10' TUL - S. Stojanovic

23' HFD - A. Souahy (Own Goal)

Cards -

88' TUL - F. Bettache

98' TUL - M. Bell

Lineups -

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Patrick Seagrist, Alexis Souahy, Bradley Bourgeois, Arthur Rogers, Sebastian Sanchez, Owen Damm, Boubacar Diallo, Faysal Bettache, Stefan Stojanovic, Aaron Bibout (Subs Used: Andrew Booth, Matthew Bell, Alex Dalou, Harvey St Clair, Diogo Pacheco)

HFD: Renan Ribeiro, Michael DeShields, Jordan Scarlett, Joseph Farrell, Emmanuel Samadia, Marlon Hairston, Beverly Makangila, Michee Ngalina, Marcus Epps, Danny Barrera, Mamadou Dieng (Subs Used: Younes Boudadi, Triston Hodge, Kyle Edwards, Thomas Vancaeyezeele)

United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2024

