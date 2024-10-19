Monterey Bay Falls to Colorado Springs at Cardinale Stadium in 2024 Home Finale

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (8-15-10, 34 points) fell 1-0 to Western Conference opponent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (14-12-7, 49 points) at Cardinale Stadium in the 2024 regular season home finale.

The visitors began the match on the front foot, applying a lot of pressure on the Union backline early and often throughout the first quarter hour, but goalkeeper Carlos Herrera recorded three early saves to keep Colorado Springs off the board. Monterey Bay's first look of the night came from just outside of the box on the top right when Morey Doner won a foul in the 16th minute, but the ensuing free kick from Walmer Martínez was saved by the goalkeeper at the near post. Martínez stepped up for another free kick for Monterey Bay in the 43rd minute, this time connecting with Christian Volesky, but his flicked-on header was knocked away for a corner to no avail, and the sides entered scoreless into the break.

Colorado Springs opened the scoring five minutes into the second half with an impressive string of passes inside the box that led to Zach Zandi burying the ball into the back of the net with his left foot to give the visitors the 1-0 lead. 12 minutes later, Zandi attempted to score again with a shot from distance, but his shot ricocheted off the crossbar. Monterey Bay looked to level the match with an attack two minutes later. A solid spell of possession for the Union in the opponents' half resulted in a half volley from Xavi Gnaulati from the top of the box, but his shot missed just over the bar. In the 78th minute, Doner whipped a ball into the box from the right side towards Michael Gonzalez, but his header at the near post was somehow saved by the goalkeeper with an outstretched hand. Gonzalez saw another attempt at a header come his way in the 83rd minute, but he could not keep it down and direct it on frame and the match ended 1-0 in favor of Switchbacks FC.

Up Next

Monterey Bay wraps up its third USL Championship campaign on the road against FC Tulsa on Saturday, October 26. Kickoff from ONEOK Field is set for 5 p.m. PT. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

Kai Greene made his 100th career Monterey Bay F.C. appearance in the match, becoming the second player in club history to reach the milestone.

Missing the match due to injury were Luther Archimède (knee), Chase Boone (knee), Alex Dixon (illness), Anthony Orendain (calf), Tristan Trager (lower leg), Jesse Maldonado (knee).

Information

Date: October 19, 2024

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Clear and 59 degrees

Attendance: 4,150

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay F.C. 0 0 0

Switchbacks FC 0 1 1

COS: Zach Zandi (Ronaldo Damus) 50'

Lineups

Monterey Bay F.C. (3-5-2): Carlos Herrera; Carlos Guzmán, Kai Greene, Alex Lara; Walmer Martínez (Grant Robinson, 69'), Adrian Rebollar (Diego Gutiérrez, 57'), Pierce Gallaway, Mobi Fehr, Morey Doner; Christian Volesky (Michael Gonzalez, 57'), Xavi Gnaulati (Jerry Ayon, 90+8')

Subs not used: Antony Siaha, Max Glasser, Ryan Dieter

Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC (3-5-2): Christian Herrera; Matt Mahoney, Duke Lacroix, Matt Real; Adain Roche, Speedy Williams, Tyreek Magee (Juan Tejada, 82'), Zach Zandi (Steve Echevarria, 90+2'), Yosuke Hanya; Jairo Henriquez (Quenzi Huerman, 71'), Ronaldo Damus (Justin Dhillon, 82')

Subs not used: Joe Rice, Koa Santos, Cole Mrowka

Stats Summary: PHX / MB

Shots: 10 / 9

Shots on Goal: 2 / 5

Saves: 4 / 1

Corner Kicks: 3 / 5

Fouls: 15 / 18

Possession: 55% / 45%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Alex Lara (caution) 15'

MB: Walmer Martinez (caution) 62'

COS: Tyreek Magee (caution) 69'

COS: Zach Zandi (caution) 74'

MB: Xavi Gnaulati (caution) 90+7'

MB: Matt Real (caution) 90+8'

Officials

Referee: Alex Beehler

Assistant Referee: Salvador Reyes

Assistant Referee: Justin Fillmore

Fourth Official: Sergiu Iordachi

