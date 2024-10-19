Match Day: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







FC Tulsa faces a must-win match tonight at 5 p.m. CT as it faces Hartford Athletic at ONEOK Field. The club needs to win its final two matches to remain in playoff contention, currently slotting five points back of the playoff line.

FC Tulsa enters the match 10th in the Western Conference with 35 points (8-13-11) while Hartford Athletic ranks 11th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points (11-13-7) and is two points back the playoff line.

WHEN: Saturday, October 19 @ 5 p.m. CT

WHERE: ONEOK Field (201 N. Elgin Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120)

WHY: FC Tulsa is set to face Hartford Athletic in what is a must-win contest to remain in playoff contention.

STORYLINES:

FC Tulsa enters Saturday's match in a must-win contest to keep its playoff hopes alive.

FC Tulsa and Hartford Athletic slot 10th and 11th in their respective conferences, with FC Tulsa five points back of playoff seeding and Hartford Athletic two points behind the line.

The club carries a 22% chance of making the playoffs, per John Morrissey of USL Tactics.

UPCOMING MATCH DAY:

FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic

Date: Saturday, October 19 | Time: 5 p.m. (CT)

Location: ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Okla.

TV: ESPN+ | Cox Channel 3 | Cox YurView

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.