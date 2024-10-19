El Paso Locomotive FC Upset Sacramento Republic FC to Close out 2024 Home Schedule
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - In the final home match of the 2024 season, El Paso Locomotive FC said goodbye to its fans in electric fashion with a major 2-1 upset victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Southwest University Park.
The win not only snapped a three-match losing streak against the NorCal side but was also a fitting end to the extraordinary careers for two of Locomotive's most decorated players, defenders Yuma and Eder Borelli.
The Locos strike first, with Stauffer connecting an incredible top-of-the-box volley to record his first Locomotive goal and give El Paso the lead in the 26 ¬Â². Though Sacramento would equalize minutes later, Locomotive would immediately respond back thanks to a Tony Alfaro goal from the penalty spot in the 32 ¬Â² to send a massive wave of energy through Southwest University Park.
The second half was just as electric, with both sides banging in shots at goal and both defense holding out strong against the others efforts. Then in the 81 ¬Â², everyone at Southwest University Park stood up in unison to applaud and say goodbye to the iconic defensive duo that was Yuma and Borelli.
The Locos would hold out its dominant display against the Republic and secure the three points to close out the 2024 home schedule in spectacular fashion.
GAME NOTES
Defenders Tony Alfaro and Lucas Stauffer recorded their first Locomotive goals.
Forward Malik McLemore registered his first start since joining in September.
FORECAST: 67ºF, cloudy
ATTENDANCE: 6,376
SCORING SUMMARY
ELP - Lucas Stauffer 26 ¬Â², Tony Alfaro (Penalty) 32 ¬Â²
SAC - Kieran Phillips (Damia Vader) 29 ¬Â²
LINEUPS
ELP - (4-4-2) Jahmali Waite, Tony Alfaro, Noah Dollenmayer, Arturo Ortiz-C, Lucas Stauffer, Javier Nevarez (Robert Coronado 74 ¬Â²), Eric Calvillo (Yuma 81 ¬Â²), Ricky Ruiz, Tumi Moshobane (Eder Borelli 81 ¬Â²), Malik McLemore (Amando Moreno 63 ¬Â²), Amaury Escoto
Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Miles Lyons, Joaquin Rivas
SAC - (3-4-3) Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Conor Donovan, Jared Timmer, Damià Viader, Russell Cicerone, Justin Portillo (Luis Felipe 45 ¬Â²), Harvey Neville (Aldair Sanchez 45 ¬Â²), Nick Ross, Kieran Phillips (Shane Weidt 83 ¬Â²), Cristian Parano (Trevor Amann 60 ¬Â²)
Subs Not Used: Shane Weidt, Rafael Jauregui, Blake Willey, Jared Mazzola
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - Arturo Ortiz (Yellow) 20 ¬Â², Noah Dollenmayer (Yellow) 27 ¬Â², Lucas Stauffer (Yellow) 90+3 ¬Â²
SAC - Justin Portillo (Yellow) 11 ¬Â², Conor Donovan (Yellow) 14 ¬Â², Jared Timmer (Yellow) 45+3 ¬Â², Luiz Felipe (Yellow) 80 ¬Â²
MATCH STATS: ELP | SAC
GOALS: 2|1
ASSISTS: 0|1
POSSESSION: 52|48
SHOTS: 18|10
SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|3
SAVES: 2|5
FOULS: 10|12
OFFSIDES: 3|2
CORNERS: 1|8
UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC close out the 2024 season on the road at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, October 26 at 5 p.m. MT on ESPN+!
