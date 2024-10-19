Sacramento Republic FC Edged by El Paso Locomotive FC, 2-1

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's regular season road campaign comes to a close with a 1-2 loss at El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night. El Paso would strike first, but the Quails would equalize on a clinical set piece. A 31st-minute penalty would be the difference maker on the night, with El Paso closing out their home calendar with a win.

Sacramento opened the match on the front foot, pressing El Paso into its defensive third in the opening minute. Russell Cicerone's direct-to-goal attack set the tone early. An aggressive midfield would lead to back-to-back counter attacks in the 8th and 13th minute. A reckless challenge would give Sacramento an opportunity from the top of the 18-yard box, but the Quails would not convert.

El Paso would get on the board first after cleaning up an initial cross. Vitiello would stand tall on a shot from a streaking McLemore inside the six-yard box. The rebound would be cleared to the top of the 18-yard box where El Paso would clean things up on a shot through traffic.

From the restart, Sacramento was determined to get on the scoreboard. Harvey Neville on his second start for the club would fly down the left side and earn a foul. Justin Portillo and Damia Viader stood over the free kick, and with a 1-2-1 combo of passes, Viader smashed the ball to the front post where Keiran Phillps crashed the goal to bury the ball in the back of the net. Phillip's goal marks his 12th on the regular season and 8th consecutive match with a goal contribution.

The scoring would come to a close after El Paso was awarded a 31st-minute penalty after contact at the top of the box. Alfaro would push the ball to the right side of the goal and seal the points for El Paso.

Following the break, Sacramento would press toward the net but was unable to draw level again. Second-half changes - Sanchez, Luis Felipe, Amann, Jauregui - added to the attack and pushed El Paso deeper into its own third. The rain would begin to fall as the Republic had its best chances. In the 61st minute, a quick restart from Sanchez would lead to an opportunity for Amann inside the six-yard box. Four minutes later, a curling cross from Amann found Cicerone's foot, but a quick reaction from El Paso's goalkeeper kept the advantage for the home side. Amann would send in another cross to a streaking Phillips only to be deflected aside for a corner.

Theatrics in the form of an 83rd minute from Danny Vitello would keep the Quails in pursuit. Into the final minutes, dangerous balls from the second half-substitute looked promising, only to be denied by El Paso's goalkeeper.

Republic FC's regular season campaign ends with a matchup against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, next Saturday night. Depending on tonight's remaining results, the match will determine the Western Conference playoff seeding. Fan Appreciation Night kickoffs from Heart Health Park at 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 2 El Paso Locomotive FC

USL Championship

Southwest University Park (El Paso, Texas)

October 19, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Phillips '30 (Viader), ; ELP - Stauffer '26 (McLemore), Alfaro 32' (penalty)

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Portillo (caution) 11', Donovan (caution) 14', Timmer (caution) 45+3', Luis Felipe (caution) 80' ; ELP - Ortiz (caution) 20', Dollenmayer (caution) 28', Stauffer (caution) 90+2'

Sacramento Republic FC:

Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Conor Donovan, Jared Timmer, Damia Viader, Nick Ross, Justin Portillo (Luis Felipe 46'), Harvey Neville (Aldair Sanchez 46'), Russell Cicerone, Cristian Parano (Trevor Amann 60'), Kieran Phillips (Rafael Jauregui 83')

Unused substitutes: Shane Wiedt, Blake Willey, Jared Mazzola

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 5, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 2

El Paso Locomotive FC:

Jahmali Waite, Noah Dollenmayer, Tony Alfaro, Arturo Ortíz (C), Ricky Ruiz, Francisco Nevárez (Robert Coronado 74'), Malik McLemore (Amando Moreno 63'), Lucas Stauffer, Amaury Escoto, Eric Calvillo (Yuma 81'), Tumi Moshobane (Éder Borelli 81')

Unused Substitutes: Ramón Pasquel, Joaquín Rivas, Miles Lyons

Stats: Shots: 18, Shots on Goal: 7, Saves: 2, Fouls: 10, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 3

